Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 19th, 2024 to Aug 25th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 19, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you may worry about your home, family or financial life. It shall be better to push important decisions to a later date. Solitude and long drives could be beneficial. Keep boosting your self-confidence and back yourself.
Dear Taurus, this week matters of love and relationships shall prove to be a little tricky. Do not get impatient. Your real progress and success will be at your workplace. It is a great period to start working on your physical health.
Dear Gemini, it is time to let go of nostalgia and free yourself from emotional or past situations that have been painful. It shall be best not to participate in arguments or competition. When it comes to your career, your hard work shall start paying off.
Dear Cancerians, this week is all about balance. You will have to handle multiple tasks and juggle your financial responsibilities deftly. You may crave independence and be quick to draw boundaries with people.
Dear Leo, this week could bring a new romantic cycle into your life or an existing relationship could gather attention. Beware of unhealthy patterns in your personal connections. You shall be intuitively guided and it could lead to a wish fulfilment.
Dear Virgo, this week brings strong creative energy and the ability to take risks. Those who may have been facing health issues will see improvement. Existing romantic partnerships will need healthy dialogue and resolution.
Dear Libra, this week the world is your oyster. You are urged to open yourself to a bigger and broader vision. It is a good time to plan, strategize and introspect. In your personal life, you may have to relax a little and handle things with patience.
Dear Scorpio, this week you may have some options from which you will have to choose. Look at the big picture and keep broader objectives in mind. At work, you may have to step up and take the lead. Your health may need special attention and care.
Dear Sagittarius, this week may seem a little challenging, especially on the financial front. Try to channel your inner strength and patience. Self-love and affection need to be your top priority. Your previous efforts are going to show good results.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings attention to your career and finances. It is a good time to think about savings, investments, new work or money making opportunities. Your personal life will see more emotional intimacy and romance.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings fresh new beginnings and celebratory energy. You are going to be blessed with positive results and answers. Explore as much as possible and follow the voice of your soul. Keep an eye on your finances.
Dear Pisces, this week brings mental clarity and the ability to heal from past pain. There shall be a craving for travel and change. It is indeed time to be bold, go wild and to embrace freedom. Your personal life looks happy and stable.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
