Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 12 to Aug 18, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 12, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week brings chaotic energy which may test your inner strength. You may face uncertainty, competition and disagreements. There shall be an opportunity to shine among this frenzy if you use your emotional intelligence.
Dear Taurus, there is much positive energy coming your way. Some of you may start a new job or will finish your education/learning on the job. There could be a party or celebration which will be enjoyable.
Dear Gemini, this week you need to take time to rest, heal and spend time in calm spaces. Meditation and reflection shall be helpful. Pay attention to your health and follow the instructions of your healthcare professional.
Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to be blessed with clarity and the ability to make wise decisions. Your energy shall be reawakened. You are ready to visualise and manifest a fresh new chapter for yourself.
Dear Leo, this week brings new beginnings and busyness. It is essential that you stay open to change, growth and look for an independent path. Things that may have been stuck will suddenly move forward.
Dear Virgo, this week you may juggle multiple tasks, especially when it comes to your personal life. Beware of your need to impulsively help someone without looking at details. Avoid snap financial decisions.
Dear Libra, you need to be careful of boredom and temptations. Some of you are on a very lucrative path which can yield great recognition and results. You could reach an authoritative position because of your talent and hard work.
Dear Scorpio, this is going to be an emotional week with some highs and lows. You will have to honour your feelings and defend your position. Use your inner knowing and emotional intelligence to navigate situations.
Dear Sagittarius, this week you are urged to take a hard look at your finances and cut down on your expenses. You are going to crave freedom, excitement, travel and enjoyment. Draw clear boundaries with people.
Dear Capricorn, this week you may have to juggle multiple tasks and responsibilities. Avoid accepting more work than you can manage. Long-term investments are indicated. Your health may need special attention.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings new beginnings and progress. Much of your focus is going to be on your personal life, particularly on matters of love and romance. Some of you will heal and resolve issues with your loved ones.
Dear Pisces, this week brings the gift of intuition and emotional intelligence. Your innate sensitive and loving nature shall be enhanced. Tap into your spiritual side and pay attention to signs/synchronicities.
Deck- White Sage Tarot