Weekly Tarot Predictions: From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading From May 27 To June 2, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | May 27, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you are asked to go with the flow. It is time to take a short break or breather and move towards calmer waters. Find joy, happiness and strength in the support from loved ones.
Dear Taurus, brace yourself this week because you will have to handle multiple tasks quickly and efficiently. Be assertive and tackle everything head-on.
Dear Gemini, this week could bring sudden and chaotic changes. Some matters from your past could rear its head again. You are advised to silently meditate, deeply reflect and then respond to situations.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings auspicious energy in your life. You are going to feel happy and confident. You shall be blessed with abundance and your creativity will shine.
Dear Leo, this week take the time to get clarity on certain matters. Patience shall be key in getting the answers that you need. Till then, try to live in the moment and stay on course.
Dear Virgo, this week may seem emotionally intense and slightly challenging. You will get the answers that you need. Be brave and honest. Stick to your truth and follow your inner guidance.
Dear Libra, this week is all about having faith, courage and preparing yourself to take risks. It is time to create a vision for your next chapter. Express yourself freely.
Dear Scorpio, this week you will feel like accepting multiple responsibilities. Your passion towards your profession or whatever you care about shall be reignited. Make sure you do not take on more than you can handle.
Dear Sagittarius, this week shall be about speed, momentum and execution. You are going to feel restless and in the mood to chase your goals with solid determination. There is success and happiness in achieving whatever is on your mind.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings achievement and wish fulfilment. You are asked to remain receptive to better financial opportunities. Stand strong and be fearless in the pursuit of your goals.
Dear Aquarius, this week you will work hard to create a strong foundation in your professional space. It is a good time to work on special projects as your focus shall be laser sharp.
Dear Pisces, this week some of you may solidify or sign an important contract/agreement. You shall be inspired to take a big decision like committing to a marriage, buying a new home, opting for higher studies, etc.
Deck- White Sage Tarot