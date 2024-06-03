Weekly Tarot Predictions: From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading From June 3 To June 9, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | June 03, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week your focus is going to be on practical matters, especially pertaining to your lifestyle and finances. You will try your best to compete for better financial deals.
Dear Taurus, this week you are going to deal with some important personal matters which could involve other members of your family. It is time for you to think about your long term future and take decisions from a practical standpoint.
Dear Gemini, this week your attention shall be on your finances and savings. Some of you could be worried about your current financial position and may feel like taking steps to correct it. Avoid impulsive decisions and shortcuts.
Dear Cancerians, this week shall be about change, rebirth, travel and independence. It is time for you to look at things from a long-term holistic perspective and embrace a rather ‘In-between’ phase where things may remain dynamic.
Dear Leo, this week you shall look back at the value people bring into your life. In your professional setting, you may boldly look for exciting new opportunities and territories. Luck is on your side, in this case. Look at the big picture.
Dear Virgo, this week you are going to be in the mood to celebrate, party and indulge with your friends. Beware of going overboard. Your community and platonic relations may come into focus.
Dear Libra, it is going to be an emotional week where you are going to feel inspired to channelise your creativity. You are going to function from your heart with bold conviction and strength. Your focus should be on bringing your ideas to life.
Dear Scorpio, this week it may seem hard for you to defend your ideas with conviction due to doubts, confusion and fear. You are reminded to know your worth, channelise self-acceptance and step out of your comfort zone.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings creative thinking and inspiration. You are going to feel energised to take on exciting new tasks. You could be rewarded or recognised for a job well-done. It is time to create a strong vision for your future.
Dear Capricorn, this week your attention is going to be on financial management. This period is going to help you transform into a balanced individual and patience shall be your key to success.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings some confusion and doubts. It is time to get a reality check and focus on your freedom. You will have the opportunity to heal and empower yourself, especially if you seek professional help/advice.
Dear Pisces, this week you may not be in the mood to do tangible work. Your focus shall turn towards your creative and explorative side. Some of you may travel and look for exciting opportunities to try new things.
Deck- White Sage Tarot