Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs: Know Your Tarot Card Readings For Apr 8 To 14, 2024

By: Akshata Khanolkar | April 08, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you are asked to leave behind the weight of insecurities. The answers you need are coming and life shall speed up. Your personal life will bring much happiness and joy.
Dear Taurus, this week may seem emotionally difficult or cause some discomfort as you shall be pushed out of familiar territory. It is time to take risks and aim for new beginnings.
Dear Gemini, this week your professional life shall turn busy. You could be recognised or appreciated for a job well done. It is time to keep your confidence high and shine.
Dear Cancerians, this week your attention shall turn to money, financial stability and new job opportunities. Avoid getting carried away by shortcuts or deceptive offers.
Dear Leo, this week brings forth fiery tempers, competition or an argumentative environment. Try to keep your calm and deal with things in a diplomatic manner.
Dear Virgo, this week you are advised to come out of your complacent space and channelise big, bold energy. Make the first move and set things into motion.
Dear Libra, this week your focus shall be diverted to emotional healing. It is time to work through your feelings. At work, tap into your creative, entrepreneurial side, and think on your feet.
Dear Scorpio, this week brings change and travel opportunities. It is time to release any pent up negativity. Give yourself space to recover from physical or emotional pain.
Dear Sagittarius, this week you may worry and stress about your future, especially if you have set your sights on higher goals. You are advised to listen to your intuition, keep a beginner’s mindset and take action.
Dear Capricorn, this week you are going to be in your element. Your focus shall be on building structure and stability. You can expect big, happy changes when it comes to your finances.
Dear Aquarius, this week you are urged to look at the big picture and plan your next few steps. Avoid rushing into action out of stress or anxiety. Embrace the flow of life, tap into your spiritual/intuitive side and know your worth.
Dear Pisces, this week brings victory, recognition and travel. Some of you could get stuck at a crossroads. You are advised to use your mind wisely and pay attention to details. Look for signs and synchronicities.
Deck- White Sage Tarot