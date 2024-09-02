Weekly Predictions (Sept 2-8): From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 02, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week brings hard work and busyness which may become a cause for concern. Do not bite off more than you can chew and let go of things which are not in your purview. Practice grounding techniques.
Dear Taurus, this week brings financial opportunities and abundance. You may have to handle a competitive and argumentative environment. Wait, watch and continue to do your work irrespective of the disturbance around you.
Dear Gemini, this week you may deal with authority figures or sign an important contract. Personal matters pertaining to family, love and romance could seem difficult. Try to get a fresh perspective on things and then move forward.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings forth new financial matters and you may have to make a decision. Your mental clarity shall be great. A practical/logical approach could potentially lead you to an abundant period.
Dear Leo, this week you are reminded that your dreams need a practical plan and action. Simply having thoughts and ideas shall not be enough. Use a logical and disciplined approach. Pay special attention to your finances and spending.
Dear Virgo, this week is about juggling your finances. Beware of making risky decisions. It is a good period to socialise, mingle and exchange ideas. There could be a celebration which will be very enjoyable.
Dear Libra, this week brings power, authority and the ability to fight off challenges. You are going to be particularly outspoken during this period and you need to beware of your temper.
Dear Scorpio, this week could be emotionally difficult due to an ending of sorts and you may leave behind some things in your past. Focus on creating financial abundance and building long-term wealth for yourself.
Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to step up and take the lead. Do not accept more responsibility that you can handle. You could also pick a brand new direction which is more peaceful.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings some detours which may not seem agreeable. However, a change of path and a fresh start are necessary. Be open to infinite possibilities. Try to keep your emotions in check.
Dear Aquarius, this week your focus shall be firmly on your finances. You may need to become comfortable with the idea of accepting an Abundance Mindset. In other areas, you may become a little brash and have a ‘devil may care’ attitude.
Dear Pisces, this week is about endings and new beginnings. You will finally be able to cut through indecision and find a balanced approach. Some of you may get rid of things to create more space and structure in your life.
Deck- White Sage Tarot