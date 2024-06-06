Wayanad IN PICS: Plan Your Monsoon Trip To This Mesmerising Place In Kerala

By: Sunanda Singh | June 06, 2024
Wayanad is a picturesque place to visit in Kerala. The district is famous for a plethora of places and Chembra Peak is one of them. The highest peak in the district is filled with lush greenery and is known as one of the best places for trekking.
Pookode Lake, a gem in the district, is a haven of tranquility. This freshwater lake, embraced by lush greenery, offers a serene and peaceful environment, perfect for a relaxing getaway.
Edakkal Caves is another place to explore in Wayanad. According to reports, it is one of the oldest natural caves in the state.
Soochipara Falls, or Sentinel Rock Waterfalls, is nestled among dense forests and majestic mountains, making it a great site for nature lovers.
Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary or Muthanga Wildlife Santuary is a must-visit place, especially for animal lovers. It is home to numerous wildlife animals, including tigers, panthers, deer, monkeys and much more.
Kuruvadweep, or Kuruva Island, is another popular place in the district. The island is filled with natural beauty and offers enchanting views and relaxation from metropolis life.
Vythiri in Wayanad is surrounded by evergreen forests, hills, and mountains. The small village is considered an excellent picnic spot that offers breathtaking views of nature and tranquility.
