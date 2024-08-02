Watermelon Day: 5 Refreshing Watermelon Drinks To Try At Home

By: Rahul M | August 02, 2024

Watermelon Day 2024 is going to be observed on August 3 to recognise the taste and flavour of this refreshing fruit

All images from Canva

Even though it's a summer fruit, you can still enjoy it during the monsoon season to beat the humidity with refreshing drinks

Try Watermelon Basil Lemonade for a refreshing and herbaceous twist to classic lemonade. It is easy to make at home with a few easy steps

Watermelon Mojito is a non-alcoholic mojito drink offering distinctive flavours of watermelon and mint together

If you love spicy mocktails, then you must try Spicy Watermelon Lime Refresher, which offers a unique taste due to the lime and chilli powder combo

The creamy and cool flavours of Watermelon and Coconut slush are perfect for sipping during the monsoon showers too

Lastly, we cannot miss the classic Watermelon Juice, which offers many health benefits for your body and can be easily incorporated into your breakfast spread

Thanks For Reading!

7 Vitamin B12 & Nutrition-Boosting Juices
Find out More