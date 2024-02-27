Watch Out: OnePlus Showcases Its Watch 2

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 27, 2024
The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover, providing durability and scratch resistance.
The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC (System-on-Chip), combined with the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset.
The New Smart-wear comes in Radiant Steel and Black Steel.
The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a robust 500 mAh battery, promising an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours on a single charge, ensuring long-lasting performance .
Oneplus Watch 2 will look to take on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Google Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9.
The OnePlus Watch 2 comes at a competitive price of Rs 24,999.