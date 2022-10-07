Watch: Helga Stentzel's household characters

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2022

Helga Stentzel is a London-based artist who is known for her unique style of transforming household objects into playful and creative characters

Now you can plant eggs! Wanna learn?

Helga Stentzel

A cat a blanket and a book what els you want?

Helga Stentzel

Today's motivation is presented by Mr. Walnut!

Helga Stentzel

Moo Moo made up of two hoods!

Helga Stentzel

Can you imagine a Tea bag reading? Well now you can see it!

Helga Stentzel

Exercising is an art we should all learn and follow

Helga Stentzel

Imagine looking at hanging Zebra in the middle of a dessert!

Helga Stentzel

Only one motive now, going on mountaing to watch Elephant made up of hoodies...

Helga Stentzel

Hello! I'm Camel made up of sweatpants

Helga Stentzel

Want to vist Cucumber palace?

Helga Stentzel