Watch: Helga Stentzel's household characters

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2022
Helga Stentzel is a London-based artist who is known for her unique style of transforming household objects into playful and creative characters
Now you can plant eggs! Wanna learn?
Helga Stentzel
A cat a blanket and a book what els you want?
Helga Stentzel
Today's motivation is presented by Mr. Walnut!
Helga Stentzel
Moo Moo made up of two hoods!
Helga Stentzel
Can you imagine a Tea bag reading? Well now you can see it!
Helga Stentzel
Exercising is an art we should all learn and follow
Helga Stentzel
Imagine looking at hanging Zebra in the middle of a dessert!
Helga Stentzel
Only one motive now, going on mountaing to watch Elephant made up of hoodies...
Helga Stentzel
Hello! I'm Camel made up of sweatpants
Helga Stentzel
Want to vist Cucumber palace?
Helga Stentzel