Want Clearer Skin? Stop These 5 Eating Habits Today

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 08, 2025
Dreaming of radiant, blemish-free skin? While skincare products help, what you eat plays a bigger role than you think. Some everyday eating habits could be sabotaging your skin from within, causing breakouts, dullness, or premature ageing
If you want that healthy glow, it’s time to rethink your plate. Here are 5 eating habits to ditch for clearer, healthier skin:
Having Too Much Sugar: Excess sugar consumption can spike insulin levels, triggering inflammation and breaking down collagen and elastin, the proteins responsible for keeping skin firm and youthful
Not Drinking Enough Water: Dehydration shows up on your skin as dryness, dullness, and fine lines. Your body needs water to flush out toxins and keep skin plump and radiant
Skipping Fruits & Vegetables: A lack of vitamins and antioxidants from fruits and veggies can make your skin more prone to breakouts, pigmentation, and premature ageing
Eating Too Much Processed Food: Junk food and highly processed snacks are often packed with sodium, bad fats, and preservatives, all of which can trigger skin issues like puffiness, oiliness, and breakouts.
Consuming Too Much Dairy: For some people, dairy (especially full-fat milk) can worsen acne and inflammation due to hormones present in milk products
Thanks For Reading!