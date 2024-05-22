Visit These 7 Astounding Temples On The Ocassion Of Buddha Purnima

By: Rahul M | May 22, 2024
Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti is the day when Budhha was born. On The occasion of his birth anniversary, take a look at some of the beautiful temples you can visit.
The Global Vipassana Pagoda, a serene Buddhist temple nestled in Mumbai, is a haven of peace and tranquility. Its mesmerising beauty and peaceful ambiance are sure to soothe your soul.
Bodh Gaya is a significant spiritual place for Hindus and Buddhists. According to legend, Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment at this place.
The Shanti Stupa, a revered temple in Ladakh, is a sight to behold. Its white monument stands tall against the open blue sky, surrounded by majestic mountains and serene valleys, invoking a sense of awe and admiration.
Tso Pema Monastery is located near the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The temple is considered a sacred monument, especially in Buddhism.
Tawang Monastery is situated in the eastern part of India, in Arunachal Pradesh. It is one of the largest and most famous monasteries in India.
Golden Pagoda is also located in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a major tourist attraction and a must-visit place for those who seek solace.
Mindrolling Monastery is a white dome located in Uttrakhand's Dehradun. The temple is surrounded by the Himalayas.
