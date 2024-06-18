Virat Kohli To Aiden Markram: Players Who Will Be Keen To Find Form In Super 8 Stage Of T20 World Cup 2024

By: Aakash Singh | June 18, 2024
Although Arshdeep Singh has picked up 7 wickets in 3 innings, 4 of those came against USA. With India set to face in-form oppositions like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia, the left-arm seamer will need to lift his game slightly higher.
England seamer Chris Jordan has managed 3 wickets in as many innings in the tournament. However, he has an economy rate of 10.87 which will prove costly in the Super 8 games. As a death-overs specialist, Jordan must improve on that area.
Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has taken only 2 scalps in 3 matches in the tournament, averaging 44. Starc will need to strike form in the Super 8 stage if Australia are to lift the trophy and is known for stepping up in crunch moments.
South African opener Aiden Markram averages a woeful 7.75 in 4 matches so far in the tournament with 31 runs. With the focus shifting to the West Indies leg, Markram has hope of finding form.
Quinton de Kock has carried his below-par IPL form to the West Indies, managing only 48 runs in 4 innings at 12. With new ball being a crucial factor, De Kock's adaptability will be vital.
Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has played cameos, but has not played a defining knock in any of the matches. He averages 25 in 4 matches with 75 runs and will be eyeing a return to form in the Super 8 stage.
Although Najmul Hossain Shanto, the captain has been brilliant, the batter has been short of runs. The southpaw averages an abysmal 6.14 in 4 matches. While Bangladesh's bowling unit performed well in the group stage, the batting unit must step up in Super 8s
All eyes will be on Indian batting star Virat Kohli as he has had an uncharacteristic tournament so far, registering three single-figure scores. With pitches likely to improve from USA in the West Indies, fans could see an upswing in Kohli's form.
