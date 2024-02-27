Viral Photos: Ravindra Jadeja Poses Like 'A Fan' Outside MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse

By: Rohan Sen | February 27, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja posed like a fan outside MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi on Tuesday night

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

Jaddu looks so small in front of the massive red gates of Dhoni farm on Ring Road

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

Jadeja shares the dressing room with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in the IPL

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

'Sir' Jadeja is in Ranchi with the Indian Test team which recently beat England at the JSCA stadium to clinch the 5-match series

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

Built in 2017, MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi spreads over 7 acres and

The farmhouse boasts of amenities like a swimming pool, personal gym, massive lawns, long driveways and multiple patios

The crowning jewel in the Dhoni farm is the massive bike showroom which houses several sports and rare motorcycles along with high-end sports cars and vintage vehicles as well

MSD sure knows how and where to spend his massive wealth!