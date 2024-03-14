Viral Photos: World’s First Openly Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Proposes To His Partner, Gets Engaged On Field

By: Aakash Singh | March 14, 2024
Australian Soccer Player Josh Cavallo proposes to his partner Leighton Morrell at the Coopers Stadium in South Australia.
Australian Soccer Player Josh Cavallo and his partner spend some adorable moments at the Coopers Stadium in South Australia.
Another photo surfaced of the couple wearing their respective rings.
Josh Cavallo reportedly knew he was gay at the age of 16, but was scared to speak about it openly. The 24-year-old wrote on Instagram while proposing to Leighton Morrell, "Thank you Adelaide United for helping set up this surprise
Josh Cavallo came out publicly in a powerful video that went viral.
However, having been a strong advocate of LGBTQ rights, Cavallo has also been subjected to homophobic abuse as it occurred during a match in 2022. He said after that match 'I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t see or hear the homophobic abuse at the game last night.'
Josh Cavallo and Leighton Morrell while attending a concert at Times Square, New York.
Leighton Morrell works as an electrician in Australia and rumours of dating Josh Cavallo circulated in 2023.
