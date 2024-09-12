Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

By: Manisha Karki | September 12, 2024
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal barefoot on Thursday
The Bad Newz actor drew attention from fans during his entry, which reflected his deep respect and devotion
Vicky looked all smiles as he posed for the lens during his darshan
Vicky kept it simple yet stylish in a blue shirt and jeans. He embraced the traditional practice of visiting the Ganpati pandal barefoot, like many other devotees
He was welcomed by the committee members during his visit
On the work front, Vicky has the historical epic film Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Before him, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, and other celebrity couples visited Lalbaug
