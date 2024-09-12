Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

By: Manisha Karki | September 12, 2024

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal barefoot on Thursday

The Bad Newz actor drew attention from fans during his entry, which reflected his deep respect and devotion

Vicky looked all smiles as he posed for the lens during his darshan

Vicky kept it simple yet stylish in a blue shirt and jeans. He embraced the traditional practice of visiting the Ganpati pandal barefoot, like many other devotees

He was welcomed by the committee members during his visit

On the work front, Vicky has the historical epic film Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Before him, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, and other celebrity couples visited Lalbaug

