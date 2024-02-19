Varun-Natasha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Make 1st Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

By: Sachin T | February 19, 2024

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made first public appearance together, a day after announcing pregnancy

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The couple was spotted at Goa airport on Monday (February 19) afternoon as they arrived for actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

While Varun was seen in blue t-shirt and off-white trousers, Natasha opted for a beige pantsuit

The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out of the airport

To announce the pregnancy, Varun shared a monochrome picture in which he is seen kissing Natasha's baby bump

"We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love," Varun captioned his post

Soon after he shared the post, several celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John and in the Indian version of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Thanks For Reading!

Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024: Actress Fixes Saree, Does Last-Minute Touch Up; See BTS Photos
Find out More