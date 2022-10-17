Varun Dhawan completes 10 years in Bollywood: A look at his journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2022
Varun Dhawan is the son of film director David Dhawan and one of the most popular actors of the current generation
Varun began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar in 'My Name Is Khan' and subsequently made his acting debut in 2012 with KJo's college drama 'Student of the Year'
Varun rose to prominence with leading roles in the romantic comedies like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'
In 2015, Varun played the role of 'Raghav Purohit' in the neo-noir action thriller film 'Badlapur'. Varun received immense praise and accolades for the film
Although his 2018 coming-of-age film 'October' didn't do well at the box office, the actor received critical acclaim for it
Varun starred in his first dance film 'Any Body Can Dance 2' (ABCD 2) in 2015 and established himself as one of the finest dancers in Bollywood
Things were looking bright for him but then he faced a career downturn
He faced a career setback when his movies 'Coolie No. 1,' 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Kalank' flopped at the box office
But, his career bounced back with the 2022 family entertainer 'JugJugg Jeeyo', which faired pretty well at the box office
Varun got married on January 24, 2021 to his childhood love Natasha Dalal
Currently, Varun Dhawan is one of highest-paid actors in the country. He has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014
Between 2012 and 2018, Varun starred in 11 consecutive box office successes
Varun's upcoming movie 'Bhediya' is set to release on November 25 this year. He also has 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline
Thanks For Reading!