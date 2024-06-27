Valour, Vigour & Brutal: Aston Martin Valiant

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 27, 2024
In what is deemed by many to be the return of 80's brutalism, the Aston Martin Valiant packs a punch.
The car has a full carbon body and a six-speed manual transmission.
The 12-cylinder engine can produce a maximum performance of 734 horsepower
The Valliant comes with a Turbo 5.3-litre V-12 engine.
This for its future owners will be a priced possession, as Aston Martin will be chalking out only 38 units of the car.
The Valiant will be introduced at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, to be held in England in July.
The Valiant will make its debut at the hands of Spanish Formula 1 racer Fernando Alonso.
The Aston Martin Valiant is estimated to be worth Rs 18 crore.
Thanks For Reading!