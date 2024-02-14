Valentine's Day In Mumbai: 7 Last-Minute Date Destinations Under ₹500

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 14, 2024
Prithvi Theatre is a low-key, aesthetic and vibrant destination for lovebirds. Specially when you want to experience love in an artful-historic ambience.
Pinterest/Canva
Juhu beach, the all time favourite destination of Mumbaikers can become a sustainable place to date if you want to remain frugal.
Pinterest/Canva
Also, Watching DDLJ at Maratha Mandir would be an affordable alternative to take some lessons from SRK, our romance king!
Pinterest/Canva
If you are dating a Museum-fanatic, you should reach the Clark House Initiative. The historic remains of artistic remarks can easily impress the art-persons.
Pinterest/Canva
Shared boat rides on 'The Gateway of India', some snaps and spicy snacks are not just pocket-friendly but super entralling. Mark this on your list!
Pinterest/Canva
Sunset on 'Marine Drive' with some music would be a decent option for date or a solo-date.
Pinterest/Canva
And what's more beautiful than tackling life through lense of colours? Jahangir Art Gallery is another such thoughful spot that can make your day!
Canva