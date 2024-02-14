Valentine's Day In Mumbai: 7 Last-Minute Date Destinations Under ₹500

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 14, 2024

Prithvi Theatre is a low-key, aesthetic and vibrant destination for lovebirds. Specially when you want to experience love in an artful-historic ambience.

Juhu beach, the all time favourite destination of Mumbaikers can become a sustainable place to date if you want to remain frugal.

Also, Watching DDLJ at Maratha Mandir would be an affordable alternative to take some lessons from SRK, our romance king!

If you are dating a Museum-fanatic, you should reach the Clark House Initiative. The historic remains of artistic remarks can easily impress the art-persons.

Shared boat rides on 'The Gateway of India', some snaps and spicy snacks are not just pocket-friendly but super entralling. Mark this on your list!

Sunset on 'Marine Drive' with some music would be a decent option for date or a solo-date.

And what's more beautiful than tackling life through lense of colours? Jahangir Art Gallery is another such thoughful spot that can make your day!

