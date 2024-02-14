Valentine's Day: 5 Spirits That Are A Big Yes For Gifting

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 14, 2024
Many enjoy celebrating Valentine's Day by sipping some wine and chugging a beer, exploring alcohol while drinking it responsibly.
In case your partner is someone who loves alcohol, surprise them by gifting them something they would be impressed with.
Yes, you got us right. This season of love, gift them some great alcohol that will remind them of you at every sip. Take cues from the listed gifting ideas of alcoholic beverages.
Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé: Celebrations and Champagne go hand in hand, don't you agree? And it also serves as a great gift for its premium nature and well-crafted taste to soothe one's palate.
Johnnie Walker Blonde: One of the best gifting options when it comes to alcohol is something that delights whisky lovers. If your partner is a person who enjoys scotch whiskies, this is your ideal pick as it romances sweet and fruity flavours with the essence of whisky.
Villa Sandi Il Fresco Prosecco Brut Rosé Millesimato DOC: If you love cherishing moments with a sip of wine, try this one that will make you feel like you are celebrating Valentine's in Italy. It serves as a great gift on this occasion, especially due to its elegant pink hue with copper highlights and a lively and persistent perlage.
1800 Tequila Cristalino: How about celebrating the occasion with some Tequila to add to the mood? Gift your love this drink which comes in a classic crystalline bottle to steal one's heart before the blue agave gives them a subtle kick.
Hayman's Peach & Rose Cup Gin: Are you both more in gin than any other alc bev? If you said yes, this rosy gin that blends the flavour of peach with the sweetness of rose is something you can consider gifting your love, followed by enjoying it together.