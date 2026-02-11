Valentine's Day 2026: Must-Visit Romantic Places In India To Celebrate Love

By: Sunanda Singh | February 11, 2026

If you're planning a romantic getaway in India on the occasion of Valentine's week, here are 7 must-visit destinations to celebrate love with your partner which are mentioned in the following slides:

Udaipur is known or its royal palaces, serene lakes, and heritage charm, Udaipur offers a magical setting for couples.

Manali is surrounded by breathtaking mountains, Manali is perfect for couples seeking adventure and tranquility.

Goa is known for sun-kissed beaches, lively nightlife, and beachside shacks make Goa an ultimate romantic escape.

Ooty has charming hill views, colonial-era cottages, and scenic lakes, it a perfect romantic retreat.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands is must-visit for beach lovers. White sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and secluded spots make Andaman an intimate getaway.

Munnar is the green paradise of Kerala. With its lush tea gardens, misty hills, and cozy weather, Munnar offers the perfect setting for romance.

