Vaani Kapoor's Birthday: Decoding The Actress' Fashion Style

By: Rahul M | August 22, 2024

Vaani Kapoor will celebrate her 36th birthday on Friday, August 23, 2024. Let's decode the actress' fashion style

All images from Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Vaani is known for her captivating fashion style, which is dominated by minimalistic attire

She oozed elegance in statement ensembles that accentuated her curves and bold looks

The Befikre star has adorned an array of stunning gowns on the red carpet, proving herself as a fashionista

Apart from Western couture, her wardrobe also featured exquisite traditional attire such as sarees and lehengas

She grabbed eyeballs in a sizzling swimsuit in vibrant hues and cut-out patterns

Vaani is often appreciated for her distinctive style among fashion enthusiasts

