US Declaration Of Independence: 9 Lesser Known Facts About The History Event That Took Place On July 4

The Declaration of Independence of 13 states of the US was adopted on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress. Here are 9 lesser known facts related to the US declaration of independence.
The Continental Congress officially declared its independence from Great Britain on July 2, 1776. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read in each colony and adopted by Congress. America now celebrates its independence on the day it was officially declared to the people: July 4th.
Only 26 of the original copies of the Declaration are still in existence today. The most prominent one lives in the National Archives. As for the other 25 copies- when these documents are discovered, and labeled with multi-million dollar price tags, they circulate among the highest bidders. In 2000, TV producer Norman Lear purchased a Dunlap copy for $8.14 million.
Robert Livingston was a New York delegate, fervent patriot, and a member of the Committee of Five, which spent days drafting the Declaration of Independence. When the Declaration was completed and the members of Congress passed a quill around the historic paper, Livingston had returned to New York, missing his opportunity to sign.
Thomas Jefferson physically wrote the Declaration of Independence.
Benjamin Franklin was the oldest person to sign the Declaration of Independence.
3 key ideas that the document expresses: 1. All men are created equal and have rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. 2. It’s the government’s responsibility to protect those rights. 3. The people have the right to defend these rights for themselves and their fellow Americans.
Many of the major Founding Fathers such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison, owned numerous slaves.
It took another century before the malpractice was abolished.
There are five sections of the Declaration of Independence. These parts include the introduction, the preamble, two body sections, and a conclusion.
