Upside-Down Forks, New Sound: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

By: G R Mukesh | November 19, 2024
TVS has launched the updated Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bike now comes with a dual-tone Granite Grey colour option.
It features contrasting red accents on the pillion seat, alloy wheels, and front fender.
The new model is the first in its segment to feature 37mm upside-down front forks.
The bike gets a new dual-barrel Bullpup exhaust, with a deeper, bassier sound.
It is powered by a 159.7cc engine that produces 17.55 PS of power and 14.73 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The bike offers three ride modes - Sport, Urban, and Rain
