Untouched Gems: Supercars That Were Never Sold

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 07, 2024

The spaceship like car named Ferrari Modulo came out in 1970. It was only intended to be a 'showpiece' that is not for sale.

Audi's RS 002, a mid-engined marvel that bore little resemblance to any existing production model. It was showcased in 1986.

The company known for the beast on two wheels, Yamaha put out OX99-11 for the world to see in 1992.

From the Italian house of luxury, comes Zagato Raptor, which came out in 1996.

No automobile list is complete without a Volkswagen, this is Volkswagen W12, which came out in 1997.

An invention/showpiece, from this millennium, the Maserati Birdcage came out in 2005.

We started with a spaceship and end with one as well, the Vauxhall SRV made in 1970, never made it to the roads.

