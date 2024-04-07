Untouched Gems: Supercars That Were Never Sold

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 07, 2024
The spaceship like car named Ferrari Modulo came out in 1970. It was only intended to be a 'showpiece' that is not for sale.
Audi's RS 002, a mid-engined marvel that bore little resemblance to any existing production model. It was showcased in 1986.
The company known for the beast on two wheels, Yamaha put out OX99-11 for the world to see in 1992.
From the Italian house of luxury, comes Zagato Raptor, which came out in 1996.
No automobile list is complete without a Volkswagen, this is Volkswagen W12, which came out in 1997.
An invention/showpiece, from this millennium, the Maserati Birdcage came out in 2005.
We started with a spaceship and end with one as well, the Vauxhall SRV made in 1970, never made it to the roads.
Thanks For Reading!