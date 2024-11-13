Unseen Pictures Of Ulka Gupta's Spiritual Retreat To Bali

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 13, 2024
Ulka Gupta, who rose to fame with her stint in 'Rani Lakshmibai,' recently took a spiritual retreat to Bali, Indonesia.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a sneak peek into her spiritual odyssey.
Drapped in a floral yellow oufit and adorning a yellow flower on her ear, the actress striked a pose before she went ahead to experience the sacred waters at Tirtha Empul, Bali.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ''Embracing the spiritual vibes of Bali at Tirtha Empul. Blessed, grounded, and grateful.''
Apart from her spirtual retreat, the actress was also seen enjoying a scenic view by the ocean and needless to say, Ulka looked absolutely stunning.
The 'Main hoon sath tere' fame's trip to Bali was all about floral prints and sleek hairdos.
On the work front, the actress' last show opposite Karan Vohra did not perform pretty well and was unfortunately taken down despite a pretty good story line.