Unseen Pictures Of Shivangi Joshi’s Dreamy Red Saree

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 30, 2024
Shivangi Joshi, best known for her performances in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & other shows, took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from a Diwali party she attended last night.
The actress opted for a beautiful embroidered red saree with a sleeveless blouse.
Shivangi accessorised her red saree with a minimal choker and an ear stud. The actress opted for nude lips and the classic winged eyeliner to amp up her makeup game.
Hair tied in a neat pony tail, Shivangi’s Diwali look stole eyes.
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon.
While the show went ahead to be immensely popular, it is also rumoured that Shivangi and Kushal fell in love on the sets of the show and are now in a relationship.
Without taking the actress’s name, Kushal had confirmed being in a serious relationship a few days ago and had also mentioned that he is in love.