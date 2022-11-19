UNSEEN photos from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Uttarakhand vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 19, 2022

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli are currently enjoying the time of their lives in Uttarakhand

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A few days ago, Anushka and Virat were seen jetting off for a family vacation in the hills along with daughter Vamika

Photos of the couple posing with fans in Uttarakhand have gone viral on the internet

Both Virat and Anushka were spotted temple-hopping in the land of Gods

The former Team India skipper even obliged the locals with pictures and autographs

The couple was seen keeping it casual as they tripped around Uttarakhand

Anushka and Virat have made it a point to take frequent vacations and spend quality time with each other despite their erratic schedules

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami in 'Chakda Xpress', whereas Virat recently returned from the T20 World Cup in Australia

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

