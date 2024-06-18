Unrivaled Versatility: Dacia Duster

By: G R Mukesh | June 18, 2024
The All-New Dacia Duster's robust style is reinforced by the stylish Y-shaped lighting signature on the front end, which draws attention to the 3D designs on the grille.
Its sliding armrest center console gives you 1.1 liters of storage capacity. Take advantage of the two front and two back USB ports to meet the needs of the whole family.
Make use of your New Dacia Duster Media Display multimedia system's wired smartphone mirroring feature.
The automatic gearbox, which many of you have been waiting for, is now available.
Enjoy your journey in the New Dacia Duster with its five redesigned, full-sized seats that include even more cozy headrests.
Embracing its metallic appearance, the All-New Dacia Duster sports 16" and 17" alloy wheel rims. An open invitation to muddy explorations.
