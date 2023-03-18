Underworld Ka Kabzaa Screening: Shriya Saran hosts industry friends to exclusive premiere: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023

Stunning actress Shriya Saran, who is making an appearance in the hit Kannada film 'Kabzaa' hosted industry friends to an exclusive premiere of the dubbed Hindi version. See more pictures ahead

Varinder Chawla

Seen here with her husband Andrei Koscheev

Varinder Chawla

The actress plays the role of Madhumathi

Varinder Chawla

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra and producer Anand Pandit

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam

Varinder Chawla