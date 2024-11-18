Ulka Gupta STUNS In Chanderi Saree Worth ₹ 45,000

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 18, 2024
Ulka Gupta, last seen in Zee TV's 'Main Hoon Sath Tere' opposite Karan Vohra, took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her from her recent photoshoot.
The actress adorned a beautiful pink Chanderi saree in these pictures shared by her.
While Ulka looked stunning, for those who do not know, the saree costs a whopping 45,000 rupees and is from a brand called 'Maahishmati sarees.'
The Jhaansi Ki Rani fame opted for subtle makeup for this look. However, it was her red bindi that truly stole the show.
Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, Ulka writes, 'कौन मानेगा सबसे कठिन हैं सरल होना ।'
While the actress looks stunning in anything she wears, her saree looks however always steal the show.
On the work front, Ulka's last show 'Main hoon sath tere' did not perform pretty well in terms of the ratings and was axed in a few months. However, the actress has some pretty good projects like 'Rani Lakshmibai,' 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' and more to her kitty.