UEL: Manchester United bounce back to outclass Real Betis 4-1 in 1st leg; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 10, 2023
Manchester United totally outclassed a quality Real Betis side in a 4-1 Europa League round-of-16, first-leg win.
With the snow falling, Marcus Rashford and Ayoze Perez traded first-half tallies before United hit top gear in the second half with goals from Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst
Manager Erik ten Hag picked the exact same XI as he did for Sunday's 7-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Liverpool
Fernandes set Rashford up in the penalty area and the prolific No. 10 cut to his right and powered a shot into the roof of Claudio Bravo's net to open the scoring inside of 10 minutes.
United had firm control of the opening minutes and Weghorst had two chances to double the lead before 20 minutes, but the Netherlands international saw Bravo save his first effort and flashed just wide of the near post from a Luke Shaw pass with his second.
Despite their dominance, United found themselves back on level terms in the 32nd minute as Ayoze Perez lashed a low shot from distance that was just past the outstretched arm of David De Gea to make it 1-1.
Ten Hag's side started the second half the way they began the first, roaring out of the dressing room and quickly going up 3-1 with goals from Antony and Fernandes in the space of six minutes.
Fernandes picked out Antony on the right edge of the area and watched as his Brazilian teammate cut onto his trademark left foot and curled an unstoppable shot past Bravo.
United captain picked up a goal of his own with a glancing header from Shaw's whipped-in corner.
The job in the second leg was made harder when Bravo blocked Scott McTominay's shot right into the path of Weghorst for an easy finish from close range.
Man United host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, while Betis are away to Villarreal in LaLiga on the same day.