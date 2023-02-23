UCL: Josko Gvardiol header cancels out Riyad Mahrez goal as Manchester City earn 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 23, 2023
Manchester City surrendered another lead as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to RB Leipzig in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg
Riyad Mahrez's first-half goal had seemingly set Pep Guardiola's side on their way to the quarter-finals as they dominated the early proceedings in Germany
Leipzig bounced back and found a deserved equaliser through the head of Josko Gvardiol.
Neither side could find a winner on the night and the tie remains in the balance ahead of the second leg next month.
City have now drawn their last two games after being held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, while Leipzig's four-game winning run in the competition came to an end
The visitors, aiming to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for a sixth straight season, were in complete control in the first half, with Pep Guardiola making three changes to his City side
They went in front when Jack Grealish easily intercepted a weak Xaver Schlager pass on the edge of the box and played the ball through the middle for Mahrez to finish.
Rodri should have doubled their lead three minutes later when he was left completely unmarked at the far post, but his header sailed wide.
The hosts, who were outplayed in the first half and only had their first shot on target in stoppage time, came out swinging after the break.
In addition to his goal, Gvardiol frustrated Man City star Erling Haaland throughout the evening, as the centre-back kept the Norway international relatively quiet over the course of 90 minutes