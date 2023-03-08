UCL: Graham Potter's Chelsea breathes a sigh after 2-0 win over Dortmund, overturn first leg loss; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 08, 2023
Chelsea overturned their first-leg deficit with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.
Raheem Sterling smashed home a volley from the top of the 6-yard box just before half-time
Kai Havertz scored from the penalty spot early in the second half to send Graham Potter's struggling Chelsea past Dortmund in the round of 16.
Chelsea, had multiple chances go begging in the opening 45 minutes, with Havertz hitting the post before the half-hour and then having a beautiful strike ruled out soon after for offside in the buildup.
Portugal loanee Joao Felix and defender Kalidou Koulibaly also went close and Sterling had efforts blocked
Sterling broke free on goal in the 75th minute and squared to substitute Connor Gallagher for an easy tap-in, but the linesman's flag went up for offside leaving Chelsea clinging to their narrow aggregate lead.
A smiling Potter punched the air and applauded the crowd as his team acknowledged the cheers at their home ground.
Next up for Chelsea is a Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday
Dortmund, who are level on points with Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga, are away to Schalke.