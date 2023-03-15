UCL: Five star Erling Haaland sends RB Leipzig crashing out after 7-0 victory; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023
Erling Haaland made history with five goals, including a first-half hat trick, to send Manchester City into the quarterfinals in emphatic fashion with a 7-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium
Haaland was at his superhuman best as he joined Lionel Messi as the only players to score five times in a Champions League knockout stage game.
The round-of-16 tie was evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in Germany but the Premier League champions, led by Haaland, made light work of Leipzig back in Manchester to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth straight season.
With City dominant in the early stages, Haaland put the hosts ahead in the tie in the 22nd minute when converting a penalty after a controversial handball call against Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs.
Haaland became the youngest (22 years, 236 days) and quickest (25 games) to reach 30 Champions League goals.
In the last action of the first half, Haaland again showed his predatory instincts when Leipzig's Amadou Haidara cleared the ball off the line but straight against the City striker after Ruben Dias' header had struck the post.
The goal meant Haaland joined Messi as the only players to score a first-half hat trick in a Champions League knockout game and was his first three-goal haul in the competition since he made his debut with FC Salzburg in 2019.
After falling agonizingly short for so many seasons in this competition, Haaland did everything possible to suggest he could be the difference-maker to finally deliver a Champions League title to the blue half of Manchester.