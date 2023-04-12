UCL 2023: Erling Haaland oversees Manchester City's 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
Manchester City took a massive step toward the final four of the Champions League after a stirring 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarterfinal at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.
On a windy and rainy night in Manchester, the champions of England and Germany produced an engrossing spectacle but it was City that showed the greater quality in the final third to reach the semifinals for a third-straight season as they seek a long-awaited first title.
Rodri broke the deadlock with a fine curling strike for his first Champions League goal on 27 minutes.
Bernardo Silva added a second with a header to dampen Bayern's resistance in the 70th minute
As the visitors wilted, City then snatched a potentially decisive third goal six minutes later through the competition's top scorer Erling Haaland.
The match was the first time that Pep Guardiola had faced Bayern Munich since he left the Bavarians to manage City in 2016.
It was also a repeat of his contest with new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel in the 2021 Champions League final when Tuchel's Chelsea side came out on top.
Barring a seismic comeback in the second leg in Munich next Wednesday, Bayern will be exiting at the competition's quarterfinal stage for a third successive campaign.