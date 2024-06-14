Turbocharged Tech: BMW Reveals 2025 2 Series Coupe

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 14, 2024
The German automaker BMW has unveiled the new updated 2 Series coupe, '2025 BMW 2 Series'.
The new updated 2 Series coupe features iDrive 8.5.
It comes with two new screen: 12.3 inches for digital drivers display and 14.2 inches for infortainment touch screen.
It is anticipated to debut in August of this year.
It features a new 18/19-inch M light alloy wheels.
Inspired by the original 2 Series from the 1960s, the updated version runs on the BMW OS 8.5 cockpit.
It is equipped with a powerful 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.
