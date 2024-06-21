Turbo Power For China: Volkswagen Tharu XR

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 21, 2024
Volkswagen unveiled the Tharu XR, a compact SUV tailored for Chinese customers.
Volkswagen has not yet disclosed the interior design and features of the Tharu XR.
Features smoked LED taillights, connected by transparent trim and a different rear bumper with silver accents.
It shares platform with Taigun and Kushaq, with identical wheelbase but 134 mm longer than Taigun.
Its exterior features sleek LED headlamps, resembles Taigu.
It is available with various 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine choices.
