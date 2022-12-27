Tunisha Sharma's funeral in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
TV actress Tunisha Sharma died on December 24 by suicide
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Her cremation took place on Tuesday in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Her mortal remains were brought at the cremation ground in Mira Road
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tunisha's co-stars and friends Vishal Jethwa, Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon, Ashnoor Kaur and others attends her funeral
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her television show
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress hung herself in the makeup room of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tunisha was playing the lead role of 'Mariyam' on Sony SAB's show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tunisha was reportedly depressed for several days prior to her death because of her break up with co-star Sheezan Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The 20 year old actress has done films like 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2', and Fitoor as well
Photo by Viral Bhayani
