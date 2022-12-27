Tunisha Sharma's funeral in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022

TV actress Tunisha Sharma died on December 24 by suicide

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Her cremation took place on Tuesday in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Her mortal remains were brought at the cremation ground in Mira Road

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tunisha's co-stars and friends Vishal Jethwa, Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon, Ashnoor Kaur and others attends her funeral

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her television show

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress hung herself in the makeup room of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tunisha was playing the lead role of 'Mariyam' on Sony SAB's show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tunisha was reportedly depressed for several days prior to her death because of her break up with co-star Sheezan Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The 20 year old actress has done films like 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2', and Fitoor as well

Photo by Viral Bhayani

