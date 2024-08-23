Try This DIY Face Mask For Dry Skin

By: Rahul M | August 23, 2024
If you feel you are having flaky skin or dry skin, this is the DIY face mask you can try for yourself
All images from Canva
All you need is a ripe banana, honey and plain yoghurt. Slice bananas into pieces
Mash the sliced banana into a bowl into a smooth paste using a fork or a spoon
Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mashed banana. Honey is a natural humectant, which helps to lock in moisture
If you choose to use yogurt, add 1 tablespoon to the mixture. Yogurt contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates and hydrates the skin
Before applying the mask, wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt or makeup. Using clean fingers or a brush, apply the mask evenly across your face, avoiding the eye area
Let the mask sit on your face for about 15-20 minutes to allow the ingredients to nourish your skin. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry your face. Your face will look glowy and hydrated