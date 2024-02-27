Try These Authentic Marathi Foods For Lunch Today

By: Rahul M | February 27, 2024
Love Vada Pav and Ussal Tadka? Here are some more Maharashtrian (Marathi) dishes that you must have to celebrate Marathi culture and cuisine.
On Marathi Bhasha Diwas, know what some of the delicious Marathi food items are known in the language. And try adding them to your lunch plate today.
Be it at home or at a restaurant, customise your plate with a whole lot of traditional recipes including Jhunka Bhakar, Puran Pol, and more.
Dubbed as sweet flatbread in English and known as Holige, God Poli, and Pappu Bakshalu in various Indian languages, Puran Poli is one of the must-try Marathi dishes
While Alu Wadi dish is prepared in both Marathi and Gujarati homes often, it is a great dish to add to your lunch plate on this special day.
A spicy curry touched with Maharashtrian goda masala is one of the authentic dishes to treat yourself. It is best enjoyed with rice.
To complete your meal, add a soothing beverage that is said to hold its roots in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, the Aam Panna. If you aren't a raw mango fan, you may go for some sol kadi.