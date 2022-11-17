TRP Report: From Anupamaa to Imlie, top 10 shows on TV this week

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bagged the first spot in the TRP list this week

Anupamaa slipped to the second place

The third spot is taken by Imlie

On number 4, there's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The newest show in the lot, Faltu, has bagged the fifth position

Yeh Hai Chahatein is placed at number 6

Kundali Bhagya has slipped to the 7th place

Pandya Store found itself at the 8th place this week

The ninth position has been taken by Bhagyalaxmi

Kundali Bhagya ended up at the 10th place

