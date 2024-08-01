Trail Ready: Nissan X-Trail Launched In India

By: G R Mukesh | August 01, 2024
The new Nissan X-Trail has been launched in India at a price of Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
It features a distinctive V-motion grille, split LED lighting, and L-shaped taillamps.
It is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system,
The SUV comes with amenities like drive modes, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera, paddle shifters, and adjustable seats.
It follows an angular design language and the X-Trail in India comes with a 2WD drivetrain.
It also offers seven airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and hill-start assist for safety.
It features a 161 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
