Top 8 Models Who Made To Miss World 2024 Finale But Lost To Krystyna Pyszkova

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 10, 2024
Leticia Frota from Brazil is a 20-years-old Entrepreneur, Digital Influencer and a Student. She is studying psychology and wants to specialise in Neuropsychology.
Ache Abrahams is a 24-years-old from Trinidad and Tobago. She is a Model and social media marketing manager. Ache is ambitious towards her role as Motivational speaker and expand it to a TV presenter.
Botswana's Lesego Chombo is a 24 years practicing as an Attorney at the High Courts of Botswana. She has an ambition to open her own Law firm.
Instargram
Hannah Tumukunde is a 20-years-old from Uganda. Currently a student, Hannah has ambitions to be either a Lawyer, TV Anchor or a Travel Journalist.
The 24-years-old Krystyna Psyzkova from Czech Republic is the new Miss World 2024. Working as a model, Krystyna is pursing a degree in Law and Business Administration.
Jessica Gagen is a 27-years-old Fashion Model from England. Graduated in Aerospace Engineering, Jessica wants to pursue in Masters in Advanced Aerospace Engineering and present Educational Documentaries about engineering and technology.
22-years-old Sini Shetty from India is currently pursuing her career as a Financial Analyst. She also work for a Youth Marketing organisation. Sini is a model and a dance teacher with 15 years of training in Bharatanatyam.
Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon is a 20-years-old studying journalism. She is the first runner up of the Miss World 2024. Yasmina is an Entrepreneur and host her own TV show "With Yasmina Show".