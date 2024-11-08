Top 6 Universities In China As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

By: Siksha M | November 08, 2024
Peking University in Beijing holds the top position in Asia with an overall score of 100.
Fudan University in Shanghai is ranked 5th in Asia, with an overall score of 97.2.
Tsinghua University in Beijing stands at 7th place in Asia, with an overall score of 96.3.
Zhejiang University in Hangzhou is ranked 8th in Asia, with an overall score of 96.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai holds the 14th position in Asia, with an overall score of 93.2.
Nanjing University in Nanjing is ranked 24th in Asia, with an overall score of 86.5.