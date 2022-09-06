Top 10 essential dishes in Onam Sadya

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
Add a sugary twist and jaggery to the banana chips and you have Upperi
Erissery is a thick gravy made with pumpkin, ground coconut and seasoned with fried shallots and fried coconut
Olan is a mixture of white pumpkin, coconut milk and cow peas
Thoran is a stir fry vegetable dish made of either cabbage, beans, raw jackfruit or carrot and grated coconut.
Kalan is a sour cream curry is made with yams, plantains, coconut and curd
Moru Curry is a savoury side dish made of buttermilk and served with rice and dry spicy vegetable dish
Varutharacha Sambar is a sambhar made with mixed vegetables, roasted coconut and lots of spices
Ada Pradhaman is a traditional Kerala payasam prepared with jaggery coconut milk and rice ada or rice flakes.
Paal Payasam or what is known as Unakkalari in Malayalam is purely divine. The mild pink hue comes from the slow cooked red rice
Puli Inji is a sweet and sour ginger pickle made of tamarind, ginger and jaggery
