This Sunday, Eat Shrimps To Enjoy Its Nourishing Health Benefits

By: Rahul M | March 03, 2024
For non-vegetarians, Sunday is a day to treat themselves with the best dishes. How about going for some seafood this time?
While most seafoods are equally rich in protein like eggs and chicken, shrimps could be your pick today as they come with high nutritional value and a low calorie content.
Shrimps are low in calories, carbs, and fat but high in protein, which is essential for muscle recovery and growth.
Shrimp is one of the healthiest seafood options without taking in extra saturated fats. It is rich in essential amino acids, which are required for optimal body functioning.
As a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, shrimp helps boost cardiac health and brain functioning and even promotes bone health.
Rich in protein, Gymgoers and people dedicated to their fitness journeys need a high-protein meal to maintain their glucose levels and fulfill their high appetites.
Consumption of shrimp keeps you satiated, reduces appetite, and supports weight management. It also boosts overall energy levels and metabolic rates.
(With inputs from IANS)