This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 20, 2024
Jigyasa Singh, known for her stint in shows like Thapki, Shakti and more took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her look from a recent event she attended in the city.
However, it was the actress’ cutout dress that caught our eyes.
Well, the actress opted for a black cutout dress and its price is what makes it even more appealing.
The actress’ black cut out dress is from a brand called ‘label Shalini official’ and it costs only 3200 rupees.
For her hair and makeup, Jigyasa opted for a sleek pony tail and small diamond studs to complete her look.
The actress also opted for nude lips and a subtle makeup to accentuate her look.
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Thapki 2. While her fans have been waiting to see her onscreen, the actress, who has been a part of a couple of music videos recently also enjoys a decent social media presence.