This Croatian fan risks breaking law despite dress code warning by Qatar, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
The organisers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 have reportedly put in a dress code for fans who plan to visit the middle-east nation for the tournament starting November 20
Fans, who are arriving from other countries, have been advised to wear clothes that are not too revealing
If one fails to do so and exposes too much skin, they can even land in jail, according to Qatari laws
Croatia’s Ivana Knoll, who is known as the World Cup's hottest fan, is visiting Qatar to cheer her national team captained by Luka Modric
She had previously slammed the Qatar World Cup as a "disaster" and dubbed the football extravaganza a "circus"
And she seems determined to test the limits of the dress code laws in Qatar
The 30-year-old shared pictures of herself in a revealing swimsuit while in Qatar
Ivana was recently pictured going for a stroll in Doha wearing a pair of white shorts and a crop top
World Cup fans have urged her to keep outfits conservative and respect the culture of Qatar
Ivana risks being slapped with huge fines or even getting jailed for wearing revealing attire in Qatar
Thanks For Reading!