This Croatian fan risks breaking law despite dress code warning by Qatar, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

The organisers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 have reportedly put in a dress code for fans who plan to visit the middle-east nation for the tournament starting November 20

Instagram

Fans, who are arriving from other countries, have been advised to wear clothes that are not too revealing

Instagram

If one fails to do so and exposes too much skin, they can even land in jail, according to Qatari laws

Instagram

Croatia’s Ivana Knoll, who is known as the World Cup's hottest fan, is visiting Qatar to cheer her national team captained by Luka Modric

Instagram

She had previously slammed the Qatar World Cup as a "disaster" and dubbed the football extravaganza a "circus"

Instagram

And she seems determined to test the limits of the dress code laws in Qatar

Instagram

The 30-year-old shared pictures of herself in a revealing swimsuit while in Qatar

Instagram

Ivana was recently pictured going for a stroll in Doha wearing a pair of white shorts and a crop top

Instagram

World Cup fans have urged her to keep outfits conservative and respect the culture of Qatar

Instagram

Ivana risks being slapped with huge fines or even getting jailed for wearing revealing attire in Qatar

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Female fans prohibited from wearing revealing clothes during FIFA WC, told to 'keep shoulders &...
Find out More